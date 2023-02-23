Russia strikes at emergency workers searching for people under rubble of administration building in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russian forces launched attacks on the emergency workers who were conducting search and rescue operations on the site of the morning missile strike on an administrative building in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "A series of new attacks occurred while a search and rescue operation was being conducted. The occupiers were targeting emergency workers. Four pieces of equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have been damaged as a result of the attacks. There are no victims among the personnel."

Details: During the repeated attack a local man, who was near the building at that time, was injured.

The emergency workers were cleaning up the aftermath of the morning attack on the village of Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast, where a shell hit and completely destroyed the four-storey building of the village administration. Upon arrival, the emergency workers found out that there were the bodies of two women under the rubble in the cellar.

Due to a repeated attack, the search and rescue operation was stopped. In total, 30 members of personnel and six pieces of equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were engaged in the search.

