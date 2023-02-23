Failed Russian offensive, destroyed UAVs and important Russian facility – General Staff on day 365 of war

On day 365 of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports about destroying Russian reconnaissance UAVs, striking Russian manpower and military equipment, as well as an unsuccessful Russian offensive on the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 23 February

Details: During the course of the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched 14 attacks on the clusters of Russian manpower and military equipment and four attacks on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck three clusters of manpower and another important facility used by the occupiers.

Advertisement:

The Russians concentrate their main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts. There were no changes in the composition or position of the Russian troop groups.

In order to determine the position of the Ukrainian forces and adjust the artillery fire, the Russian army is actively conducting aerial reconnaissance. Thus, Russians are losing their military equipment: the Defence Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian Merlin and Zala UAVs.

The Russian occupiers launched nine missile attacks during the day, one of which was on the building of the civil administration of the town of Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast, and 28 airstrikes. They launched over 40 attacks using the multiple-launch rocket systems. Civilian facilities in the towns of Beryslav, Zelenivka and Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast have been damaged as a result of the attacks.

Civilians have been killed and injured in the attacks.

"There is a significant threat of new missile attacks throughout Ukraine. Do not ignore the air-raid sirens!" warns the General Staff.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the situation remains unchanged. There were no signs of the formation of the Russian offensive groups.

During the day, the Russians launched mortar and artillery attacks on Medvedivka and Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast; Sopych, Koreniok, Hirky, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Ryzhivka, Vodolahy, Basivka and Maiske in Sumy Oblast; and 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, specifically Hranove, Krasne, Morokhovets, Zelene, Vilchi, Nesterne, Budarok, Kolodiazne, Dvorichna and Zapadne.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the invaders conducted several unsuccessful offensive operations near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka, Serebrianske Forest and Fedorivka. They launched artillery attacks near the settlements of Hrianykivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast; Chervonopopivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Serebrianske Forest and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Hryhorivka, Spirne, Berestove, Rozdolivka and Fedorivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians conducted airstrikes near Hrianykivka, Kotliarivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast and Serebrianske Forest and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; as well as on Sakko-Vantsetti in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continue to attack the positions of the Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Ivanivske, Dyliivka and Bakhmut. 13 settlements, including Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Berkhivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and Druzhba in Donetsk Oblast, were attacked. The occupiers struck with army aviation near Vasiukivka.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the Russians were conducting an offensive near the settlements of Kamianka, Vodiane, Mariinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka but it was unsuccessful. The areas in and around 15 settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Neskuchne, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka, were under artillery attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the occupiers launched attacks in and around 20 settlements, among them Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Mali Shcherbarky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Vyshchetarasivka, Dobra Nadiia and Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched artillery attacks on the settlements of Kachkarivka, Kozatske, Lvove, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Molodizhne, Zelenivka, Antonivka, Bilozerka and Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast. In total, 25 areas in and around settlements were attacked.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!