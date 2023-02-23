All Sections
Hungary calls at UN for "direct talks between the US and Russia" on fate of Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 19:56
Peter Szijjarto, LightRocket via Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó reiterated his call for negotiations between the United States and Russia to end the war in Ukraine in his speech to the UN General Assembly on 23 February.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Szijjártó said that arms supplies and sanctions have not been the measures that have helped save lives and lead to peace in Ukraine.

Quote: "Instead, they lead to the continuation and risk of escalation of this war; they bring more suffering.  Hungary calls on the international community to finally start focusing on how to bring about a ceasefire and how to start peace talks as soon as possible," Szijjártó reported.

Details: He said that peace can only be achieved through dialogue and discussion, which is why communication channels should remain open.

"I believe that the UN has a role to play. We all know very well that the UN... was supposed to serve as a platform for dialogue for those countries, many of which considered each other enemies. That is why we encourage negotiations between Russia and the United States of America to take place as soon as possible within the UN," the Hungarian Foreign Minister said.

Szijjártó also said that "although it is not our war", Hungarians have already paid a high price for it. He explained that it is not only about inflation and rising prices but also about the deaths of ethnic Hungarians at the contact line. "We do not want our people to die. That is why we call on all members of the international political community to refrain from making statements or decisions that could lead to the risk of prolonging or escalating this war."

Previously: Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and direct talks between the US and Russian presidents to end the war.

In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urged the Hungarian minister to seek "advice" in Bratislava, where Victor Orban had recently been scolded.

