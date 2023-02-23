Occupiers force people in Mariupol to build fortifications in exchange for food parcels – General Staff

In the occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, Russian invaders are forcing local residents to build fortifications and equip positions around the city in exchange for food rations. Meanwhile, in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, they want to make children take the so-called "yunarmіya" oath [Yunarmiya, or Young Army Cadets, is a Russian youth military and patriotic organisation founded by the Ministry of Defence of Russia – ed.].

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The occupiers persuade the local population in occupied Mariupol to get involved in equipping positions around this city in exchange for food rations, causing a humanitarian crisis. No pay has been established for the aforementioned labour. Most of those involved receive only food parcels."

Details: Meanwhile, in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Russian invaders are planning to force the children in a local school, who come from all over the city, to take an oath as part of the Yunarmiya organisation, supposedly on a voluntary basis.

They also plan to establish a so-called "Russian Rescue Corps" on the premises of the same school.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!