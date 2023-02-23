All Sections
China states at UN that sending weapons to Ukraine will not bring peace

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 23 February 2023, 20:28
The flag of China, photo by AFP via Getty Images

Dai Bing, China's Deputy Ambassador to the UN, has said at the UN General Assembly that a year after the war in Ukraine started, "the brutal facts offer ample proof that sending weapons will not bring peace".

Source: The Guardian

Details: Speaking during the UN debate on a draft resolution calling on Russia to leave Ukraine, Dai said that China's position on Ukraine has been "consistent and clear."

He said that "top priority [for Beijing] is to facilitate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities without delay".

Dai stressed that China is ready to "continue playing a constructive role" in resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

Regarding nuclear war, Dai stated that "all parties should strictly abide by nuclear conventions" and not use nuclear weapons.

"Nuclear weapons cannot be used, nuclear war cannot be fought," said China's representative at the UN.

