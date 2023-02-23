All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


China states at UN that sending weapons to Ukraine will not bring peace

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 23 February 2023, 19:28
China states at UN that sending weapons to Ukraine will not bring peace
The flag of China, photo by AFP via Getty Images

Dai Bing, China's Deputy Ambassador to the UN, has said at the UN General Assembly that a year after the war in Ukraine started, "the brutal facts offer ample proof that sending weapons will not bring peace".

Source: The Guardian

Details: Speaking during the UN debate on a draft resolution calling on Russia to leave Ukraine, Dai said that China's position on Ukraine has been "consistent and clear."

Advertisement:

He said that "top priority [for Beijing] is to facilitate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities without delay".

Dai stressed that China is ready to "continue playing a constructive role" in resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

Regarding nuclear war, Dai stated that "all parties should strictly abide by nuclear conventions" and not use nuclear weapons.

"Nuclear weapons cannot be used, nuclear war cannot be fought," said China's representative at the UN.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: