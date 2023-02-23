We will make sure Ukraine prevails – European Council on anniversary of invasion

The EU states have promised to make sure Ukraine prevails in the war with Russia and not to stop their support until the day justice is restored following the Russian Federation’s criminal offensive.

Source: Statement by the Members of the European Council on the year of Russia’s full-scale invasion, reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement supported by all 27 EU members notes that the Russian aggression is a crime against humanity, violates the UN Charter, the UN principles and all of humanity’s values.

Quote from the statement: "Russia has systematically targeted civilians, destroyed cities and attacked Ukrainian identity. We are determined to ensure that all those who are responsible for war crimes and other most serious crimes committed in connection with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine are held to account."

More details: The EU member countries have highlighted that Russia has weaponized food and energy, made deeply irresponsible nuclear threats and spread false narratives about the war. Russia’s war of aggression and its consequences have significantly affected many countries notably through its impact on the global economy, food and commodity prices.

The EU states have promised to keep standing firmly together with Ukraine and its people for as long as necessary.

"All Ukrainians deserve to live in peace and choose freely their own destiny. Ukraine is part of our European family," the statement says, and adds that the choice of the people of Ukraine is one of peace, democracy, rule of law, respect for fundamental rights and prosperity.

The European Union will continue to support Ukraine in political, economic, humanitarian, financial and military terms, including through swiftly coordinated procurements from European industry.

Quote: "We will also support Ukraine’s reconstruction, for which we will strive to use frozen and immobilised Russian assets in accordance with EU and international law. We will further increase collective pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression. To this end we will adopt a tenth sanctions package and we will take steps against those who attempt to circumvent EU measures."

The EU members have declared their support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula and promised to make sure Ukraine prevails in the war with Russia.

"Together with our international partners, we will make sure that Ukraine prevails, that international law is respected, that peace and Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders are restored, that Ukraine is rebuilt, and that justice is done.

Until that day, we will not rest."

