Ukraine's defence forces repelled nearly 100 Russian attacks on 23 February – General Staff report

Over the course of the past day, Ukrainian defence forces have repelled around 100 Russian attacks on five fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 24 February

Quote: "The Russian Federation has been pursuing its full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine for a year now. It is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

Over the past 24 hours, our defence forces have repelled nearly 100 attacks on those fronts."

"Mobile service operators have disabled internet access in some parts of the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast in order to prevent [local residents] from handing over information about the actions of the Russian occupation forces [to the Ukrainian military] and to suppress those residents who maintain a patriotic attachment to Ukraine. Internet is expected to be disconnected across all temporarily occupied territories in Luhansk Oblast."

Details: Russian occupation forces have carried out 10 missile strikes and 31 airstrikes over the past 24 hours, as well as over 40 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), damaging civilian facilities in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts. There are civilian casualties and fatalities.

Occupation forces deployed mortars and artillery to attack Senkivka, Yeline, Medvedivka, Leonivka and Mykhalchyna Sloboda (Chernihiv Oblast); Sopych, Korenok, Hirky, Ryzhivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Oleksiivka, Vodolahy, Zapsillia and Myropillia (Sumy Oblast), and areas in and around over 22 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Lukiantsi, Vovchanski Khutory, Zemlianky, Ustynivka, Bolohivka and Krasne Pershe. Russian aircraft also carried out airstrikes near Dvorichna and Ohirtseve.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive operations in the vicinity of Stelmakhivka, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Fedorivka and Rozdolivka. They shelled areas in and around over 20 civilian settlements, including Hrianykivka, Synkivka, Kupiansk and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Yampol, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Hryhorivka, Spirne, Berestove, Rozdolivka and Fedorivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian aircraft bombed areas near Hrianykivka, Kotliarivka and Krokhmalne (Kharkiv Oblast) and Bilohorivka and the Serebrianske forest.

Spirne and Sacco-i-Vanzetti in Donetsk Oblast also came under Russian fire. Russian occupiers deployed six Lancet loitering munitions in the area.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out several unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Zaliznianske, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Dyliivka and Vasylivka. Over 20 settlements were shelled, including Zaliznianske, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Maiorsk, Pivnichne, Ivanopillia and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces also conducted several unsuccessful offensive operations on the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, in particular near Vodiane, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka and Prechystivka. Around 25 settlements were shelled, including Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Berdychi, Orlivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Prechystivka.

Areas in and around over 25 civilian settlements came under Russian fire on the Zaporizhzhia front, including Vremivka and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast), Zelene Pole, Olhivske, Poltavka, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Kamianske, Lukianivske, Stepnohrisk and Pavlivske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), and Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Russian forces deployed artillery to shell areas in and around over 30 Ukrainian cities, towns and villages, including Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Krynky, Novotiahynka, Kherson and Zymivnyk (Kherson Oblast).

Ukraine’s Air Force carried out 17 airstrikes on clusters of Russian troops and four on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian troops, an ammunition storage facility, a fuel and lubricant storage facility, and one other critical military facility.

