Covert mobilisation and prisoner recruitment taking place in Russian-controlled parts of Caucasus

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 February 2023, 06:30
Covert mobilisation is taking place in those regions of the Caucasus that are part of the Russian Federation. Russia is targeting prisons as part of its mobilisation efforts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "The enemy is continuing covert mobilisation efforts in the Russian Federation in order to replenish personnel losses.

In particular, an active forced mobilisation campaign is currently unfolding in parts of the Caucasus, seeking to recruit men of call-up age to take part in hostilities in Ukraine."

Details: The General Staff reported that all men are subject to mobilisation "regardless of the state of their health and willingness to fight".

According to the General Staff, some of the people who have been called up "are citizens who had served or were serving prison sentences."

"Prisoners are released on condition of their voluntary participation in hostilities in Ukraine," the General Staff report reads.

