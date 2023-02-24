All Sections
Russians shell Nikopol with heavy artillery all night through

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 24 February 2023, 07:48

Russian forces have shelled the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, damaging houses, shops and cafes.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "There were 10 shellings in the Nikopol district this night. The enemy was constantly attacking Nikopol district. Using heavy artillery, the aggressor targeted the city of Nikopol itself, Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohrihorivka hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories –  ed.].

People were not hurt. But residential buildings were destroyed."

Details: Eight private houses were damaged by shelling in Nikopol. One of them caught fire, but emergency services have extinguished it.

In addition, 5 outbuildings, as well as 2 shops and a cafe, were damaged.

"The details of the attacks on the city are still being ascertained. Rescue workers are also working in the rest of the areas where enemy shells landed. The aftermath of the shelling is being investigated," Lysak notes.

