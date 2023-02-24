970 occupiers killed over past day: Russian losses reach 146,820 soldiers
Friday, 24 February 2023, 08:34
The Russian occupiers lost 970 soldiers over the past day, and 146,820 invaders had been killed since the beginning of the full-scale aggression.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 146,820 (+970) military personnel;
- 3,363 (+13) tanks;
- 6,600 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 2,363 (+11) artillery systems;
- 474 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 247 (+3) air defence systems;
- 299 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 287 (+0) helicopters;
- 2,033 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 873 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 18 (+0) ships/boats;
- 5,224 (+9) vehicles and tankers;
- 229 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!