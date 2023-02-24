970 occupiers killed over past day: Russian losses reach 146,820 soldiers

The Russian occupiers lost 970 soldiers over the past day, and 146,820 invaders had been killed since the beginning of the full-scale aggression.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 146,820 (+970) military personnel;

3,363 (+13) tanks;

6,600 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;

2,363 (+11) artillery systems;

474 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

247 (+3) air defence systems;

299 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

287 (+0) helicopters;

2,033 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs;

873 (+0) cruise missiles;

18 (+0) ships/boats;

5,224 (+9) vehicles and tankers;

229 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!