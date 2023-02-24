Commemorative event for anniversary of war is held in Kyiv: Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi are present

A commemorative event is being held to mark the anniversary of the full-scale Russian attack on Ukraine, right in the centre of Kyiv, on Sofia Square, on the morning of 24 February. It is attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Valery Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and military personnel.

Source: Ihor Kozlovskyi, a theologian and former political prisoner, on Facebook

Details: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, is also attending the event at the square.

Advertisement:

Kozlovskyi has published photos from the scene.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!