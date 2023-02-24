FSB agents detained in south of Ukraine; they were targeting Russian missiles at hospitals and positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces

The officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detected the FSB's (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent network and detained six Russian agents who were targeting Russian missiles at hospitals in the oblasts in the south of Ukraine.

Source: SSU press service

Quote: "They were collecting intelligence on the deployment locations of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies of Ukraine in the oblasts in the south of our country.

One of the offenders disguised his criminal activity as a volunteer.

He arrived at the positions of Ukrainian defenders with the intent of delivering aid to the contact line, where he gathered intelligence in favour of the aggressor country.

In addition, the agents travelled around the contact line area and passed the coordinates of critical infrastructure facilities and social institutions, including local hospitals, to the enemy."

Details: The occupiers used the information obtained for missile strikes on Ukrainian targets.

It has been established that the invaders carried out a series of attacks on medical facilities in the south of Ukraine under the guidance of the Russian intelligence agency.

For each successfully completed occupier's task, the aggressor’s accomplices received money from their overseers.

The sum of the reward depended on the importance of the target and the difficulty of gathering information about it.

Security forces detained the offenders while they were trying to determine the exact locations of several Ukrainian hospitals and energy facilities.

According to the investigation, the traitors turned out to be six local residents who, after the start of the full-scale invasion, were recruited by a staff member of the FSB of the Russian Federation.

They used a specially created anonymous Telegram channel for communication.

In the event of capturing the southern oblasts of Ukraine, the invaders "guaranteed" their accomplices "positions" in the occupation administrations of the Russian Federation.

During searches at the suspects’ residence, law enforcement officers found phones with evidence of criminal acts and bank cards that were used to receive "rewards" from the aggressor.

So far, SSU investigators have served a notice of suspicion to the detainees under two articles of the Criminal Code:

Art. 111.2 (high treason, under martial law);

Art. 114-2.3(unauthorised dissemination of information about the direction, movement of weapons, and military supplies to Ukraine, movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed by the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law)).

The court chose preventive measures for the traitors in the form of detention.

They face a sentence of 15 years or life imprisonment.

