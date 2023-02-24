All Sections
Polish Prime Minister visits Kyiv on anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 10:51

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is visiting Kyiv on Friday, 24 February, to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: TVP1; European Pravda

Details: Morawiecki arrived in Kyiv in the morning. He laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance in the centre of the capital, accompanied by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Earlier, the secretary of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, Krzysztof Sobolewski, reported that Morawiecki might take part in a meeting of the Ukrainian Parliament.

Sobolewski also reported that the prime minister travelled to Kyiv with a message of support, and bringing information following US President Joe Biden's visit to Warsaw, which ended on Wednesday.


The official later posted a picture of Morawiecki in Kyiv on Twitter.

"One year after the beginning of Russian military actions, Prime Minister Morawiecki visited Kyiv in order to send a clear and tangible signal of further support for Ukraine's defence against Russia. Shortly after the war began, on 15 March, we were in Kyiv to guarantee that Ukraine will not be left alone," Sobolewski wrote on Twitter.

Background: Earlier, Morawiecki said that his country will be one of the first to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

