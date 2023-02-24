All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


On anniversary of Russia's invasion, Medvedev wants to eliminate "threat borders" as far as Poland

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 24 February 2023, 11:47

On the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has claimed that Russia needs to go as far as Poland in order to move the "threat borders" away from Russia.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote from Medvedev: "It is important to achieve all the goals of the special military operation [the term ‘war’ is prohibited in Russia – ed.]. To push back the borders that threaten our country as far as possible, even if they are the borders of Poland. To destroy neo-Nazism utterly. So as not to waste time later catching the remnants of Banderite gangs [members of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists in the late 1940s] in the forests of Malorossiya [literally "Little Russia", a geographical and historical term used to describe the modern-day territories of Ukraine, and a term that many Ukrainians consider disparaging, as it indicates imperial Russian culture that suppresses Ukrainian identity – ed.]. For the world to find long-awaited peace."

Details: Medvedev insisted that the Russian invaders would win the war, but for some reason he says that afterwards there will be, as he put it, "difficult and nerve-racking" negotiations. He also claims that "decisions will be made across the ocean", not by the Ukrainian government.

Medvedev complained that Russia's "enemies" do not want to end the war, but it will have to be done in accordance with "historical laws", he says.

"And then some kind of agreement will emerge. Of course, without any fundamental arrangements about real borders or a new Helsinki Pact to ensure security in Europe. Just some kind of agreement," the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council summed up.

Background: Earlier, Medvedev said that if Putin loses the war against Ukraine, Russia will be torn apart and it will cease to exist.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News