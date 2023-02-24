On anniversary of Russia's invasion, Medvedev wants to eliminate "threat borders" as far as Poland

On the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has claimed that Russia needs to go as far as Poland in order to move the "threat borders" away from Russia.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram



Quote from Medvedev: "It is important to achieve all the goals of the special military operation [the term ‘war’ is prohibited in Russia – ed.]. To push back the borders that threaten our country as far as possible, even if they are the borders of Poland. To destroy neo-Nazism utterly. So as not to waste time later catching the remnants of Banderite gangs [members of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists in the late 1940s] in the forests of Malorossiya [literally "Little Russia", a geographical and historical term used to describe the modern-day territories of Ukraine, and a term that many Ukrainians consider disparaging, as it indicates imperial Russian culture that suppresses Ukrainian identity – ed.]. For the world to find long-awaited peace."



Details: Medvedev insisted that the Russian invaders would win the war, but for some reason he says that afterwards there will be, as he put it, "difficult and nerve-racking" negotiations. He also claims that "decisions will be made across the ocean", not by the Ukrainian government.

Medvedev complained that Russia's "enemies" do not want to end the war, but it will have to be done in accordance with "historical laws", he says.

"And then some kind of agreement will emerge. Of course, without any fundamental arrangements about real borders or a new Helsinki Pact to ensure security in Europe. Just some kind of agreement," the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council summed up.

Background: Earlier, Medvedev said that if Putin loses the war against Ukraine, Russia will be torn apart and it will cease to exist.

