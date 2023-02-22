All Sections
Medvedev: Russia will disappear if it loses war

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 08:37
The deputy head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, has said that if Putin loses the war against Ukraine, Russia will be torn apart, and it will cease to exist.

Source: Medvedev in response to US President Joe Biden’s statement on Telegram

Quote from Medvedev: "If Russia stops its special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.] without achieving victory, there will be no Russia, it will be torn apart."

Details: At the same time, the deputy head of the Security Council assures that the war in Ukraine will allegedly end "if the United States stops supplying weapons to the Kyiv regime".

Medvedev also called Biden's statement addressed to the Russians that the United States did not intend and is not going to attack Russia, "dishonest and meaningless".

At the same time, the Russian official traditionally tried to somehow offend Biden, using the phrases "senile dementia", and "a weird confused-looking old man speaking from Poland".

Medvedev continues to repeat narratives that the United States is a "hostile state that radiates hatred" towards Russia.

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council also undertook to somehow analyse the almost two-hour message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly. He focused on the suspension of Russian participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

Medvedev once again said that "if the United States wants to defeat Russia, then we are on the verge of a global conflict", and again began to threaten that in this case Russia "has the right to defend itself with any weapon, including nuclear".

