National Security Council Secretary on Borrell's comment: Incentive for Russia to continue with their crimes

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council has criticised top EU diplomat Josep Borrell for saying that a "great nation" [i.e. the Russians - ed.] is also suffering from the war against Ukraine.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote: "Unfortunately, the position of a respected European politician that ‘Russia is a great nation’ is an invitation [for the Russians - ed.] to continue killing. Putin is the personification of this nation, until the uprising proves otherwise; the Russians are responsible for the war. Such signals are a manifestation of weakness, an incentive for crimes".

Previously: Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, expressed his belief that defeat in a full-scale war against Ukraine would not lead to the disappearance of Russia because it is a "great nation".

