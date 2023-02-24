All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


National Security Council Secretary on Borrell's comment: Incentive for Russia to continue with their crimes

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 24 February 2023, 15:37

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council has criticised top EU diplomat Josep Borrell for saying that a "great nation" [i.e. the Russians - ed.] is also suffering from the war against Ukraine.

Source: Danilov on Twitter

Quote: "Unfortunately, the position of a respected European politician that ‘Russia is a great nation’ is an invitation [for the Russians - ed.] to continue killing. Putin is the personification of this nation, until the uprising proves otherwise; the Russians are responsible for the war. Such signals are a manifestation of weakness, an incentive for crimes".

Previously: Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, expressed his belief that defeat in a full-scale war against Ukraine would not lead to the disappearance of Russia because it is a "great nation".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News