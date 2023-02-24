All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets on one condition

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 14:53

Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, has stated that his country is ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. 

Source: Morawiecki at a press conference together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "If we are talking about training Ukrainian pilots on F-16, then yes, we are ready to conduct such training on F-16 fighter jets in Poland."

Advertisement:

Details: Nevertheless, Morawiecki has highlighted that this decision should be aligned within the larger coalition. 

"But Poland is ready to provide such training. It is very important for the Ukrainian skies to be finally safe," he stressed. 

Background: On 22 February, Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, commented on a possibility to send fighter jets to Ukraine, pointing out that it would primarily concern Soviet-made MiG-29s that Poland wants to replace with modern jets. 

Duda has pointed out that "it should be a decision of the allies with a wide scope". 

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has expressed his confidence that the matter of supplying aircraft to Ukraine will be resolved. Earlier, he said that Ukraine was particularly interested in fighter jets from the USA, the UK, France and Germany. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: