Poland ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets on one condition

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 15:53

Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, has stated that his country is ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. 

Source: Morawiecki at a press conference together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, reported by European Pravda

Quote: "If we are talking about training Ukrainian pilots on F-16, then yes, we are ready to conduct such training on F-16 fighter jets in Poland."

Details: Nevertheless, Morawiecki has highlighted that this decision should be aligned within the larger coalition. 

"But Poland is ready to provide such training. It is very important for the Ukrainian skies to be finally safe," he stressed. 

Background: On 22 February, Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, commented on a possibility to send fighter jets to Ukraine, pointing out that it would primarily concern Soviet-made MiG-29s that Poland wants to replace with modern jets. 

Duda has pointed out that "it should be a decision of the allies with a wide scope". 

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has expressed his confidence that the matter of supplying aircraft to Ukraine will be resolved. Earlier, he said that Ukraine was particularly interested in fighter jets from the USA, the UK, France and Germany. 

