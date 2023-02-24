All Sections
World needs to prepare for Russia's collapse – Secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 24 February 2023, 15:26
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has said that the world needs to prepare for Russia’s collapse, which will take place either way, whether they want it to or not. 

Source: Danilov on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast, quoted by the NSDC press service 

Details: Danilov criticised the position of some European institutions regarding their approach to Russia and the war in Ukraine, calling it "shameful" that a Russian delegation, whose members support the war against Ukraine, is attending the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The NSDC Secretary pointed out that several politicians want to force Ukrainians to compromise. Nevertheless, Europeans who have a strong desire for compromise could find themselves in a situation like Ukraine’s on 24 February 2022 any day. 

Danilov stressed that the West does not yet have a definitive solution as to what to do with the Russian Federation and does not understand how this war should end. At the same time, he added, it was Putin’s regime that set the process of Russia’s collapse in motion by invading Ukraine on 24 February 2022. 

Quote: "The world needs to prepare for Russia’s collapse, which will take place whether they want it to or not. And this is what they should be working on today."

