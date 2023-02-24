All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In addition to Poland, 3 more European countries ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets – Zelenskyy

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 18:52

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that three more European countries, in addition to Poland, expressed their readiness to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on Friday on the occasion of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, European Pravda reports

Quote: "Today I had a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki. We are opening up the possibility of training on the F-16. We have a real feeling that with three more European countries – I won't say which ones – there is an opportunity to get these training and planes. There is no smoke without fire, that's why training takes some time. We want to accelerate these processes. They are complex, but this is the comprehensive protection of the sky," Zelenskyy said.

Background: Earlier on Friday, Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, stated that his country is ready to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets. Nevertheless, Morawiecki has highlighted that this decision should be aligned within the larger coalition. 

Earlier, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, expressed his certainty that the issue of supplying Ukraine with fighter jets will be resolved. Before that, the Minister stated that Ukraine is especially interested in fighter jets from the US, the UK, France and Germany.

Currently, only the UK has started training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News