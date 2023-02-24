All Sections
In addition to Poland, 3 more European countries ready to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets – Zelenskyy

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 17:52

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that three more European countries, in addition to Poland, expressed their readiness to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference on Friday on the occasion of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, European Pravda reports

Quote: "Today I had a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki. We are opening up the possibility of training on the F-16. We have a real feeling that with three more European countries – I won't say which ones – there is an opportunity to get these training and planes. There is no smoke without fire, that's why training takes some time. We want to accelerate these processes. They are complex, but this is the comprehensive protection of the sky," Zelenskyy said.

Background: Earlier on Friday, Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, stated that his country is ready to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets. Nevertheless, Morawiecki has highlighted that this decision should be aligned within the larger coalition. 

Earlier, Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, expressed his certainty that the issue of supplying Ukraine with fighter jets will be resolved. Before that, the Minister stated that Ukraine is especially interested in fighter jets from the US, the UK, France and Germany.

Currently, only the UK has started training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighter jets.

