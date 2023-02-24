All Sections
Canada imposes sanctions against Russian Deputy Prime Ministers and Medvedev's family – Prime Minister

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 21:16
Canada imposes sanctions against Russian Deputy Prime Ministers and Medvedev's family – Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev, photo by the United Russia party

On Friday, on the occasion of the anniversary of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Canada introduces a new round of sanctions against Russia.

Source: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a special briefing, the correspondent of European Pravda reports.

Quote: "We are announcing new sanctions on 129 individuals and 63 entities, including Russian deputy prime ministers, ministers, other members of the office of the president of Russia, members of the Russian military and those involved in the production of artillery and weapons used in Ukraine," he said.

According to the list published on the website of the Government of Canada, among other people, there are the wife and son of former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Putin's assistant Maksim Oreshkin, Russian Federation Council Speaker Matviyenko etc.

Sanctions were also imposed against both chambers of the Russian parliament, the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, the Federal Security Service, the company that operates the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the United Russia faction, and so on.

"We're also banning certain chemicals used in the manufacturing of electronics from being exported to Russia," the Canadian Prime Minister added.

Earlier, he also announced that Ukraine will receive four more Leopard 2 tanks within the framework of military assistance. Thus, Canada's total contribution to the "tank coalition" is eight Leopard 2 tanks so far.

