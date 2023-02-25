All Sections
Ukraine has been "eliminating Russian agents" since 2020

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 25 February 2023, 01:48

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has said that Ukrainian society has been preparing for the war with Russia since 2020, and that the NSDC has been eliminating Russian agents and sources of propaganda since then, too. 

Source: Danilov during a Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty) newscast

Quote from Danilov: "The war started when Putin invaded Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. And, unfortunately, at that time they did not meet any Ukrainian resistance, and so they kept advancing."

"The first alarm bells went off on 30 October 2021…

Starting in 2020, we were killing Russian agents and neutralising the role of the Russian media, which called themselves ‘media’ but were, in effect, propaganda. We were preparing the country for the war.

I can even think of the time when we thought we did a great job…that our society was ready for war.

It was united. And when 24 February came, I was aware of what was happening in every city of our country."

Details: Danilov also said there were "several scenarios" for how the war might begin.

"After the invasion started, we obtained a map belonging to paratroopers from Pskov, from a unit that was to follow a route on that map, and the date when the maps were issued was printed on it," Danilov said.

He added: "The map was issued on 20 February and was to be distributed on 20 February. The date on it read: ‘20.02’. Such maps are usually distributed on the day before war begins, before hostilities. That date was crossed out and a new one written in: 22 February."

