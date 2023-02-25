Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 10 artillery systems in one day
Saturday, 25 February 2023, 07:24
Ukrainian defenders destroyed dozens of pieces of Russian military equipment, including 9 tanks and 9 armoured combat vehicles, during the day on 24 February.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 147,470 (+650) military personnel;
- 3,375 (+12) tanks;
- 6,609 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 2,373 (+10) artillery systems;
- 475 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 247 (+0) air defence systems;
- 299 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 288 (+1) helicopters;
- 2,035 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 873 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 18 (+0) ships/boats;
- 5,235 (+11) vehicles and tankers;
- 230 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!