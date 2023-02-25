Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 10 artillery systems in one day

Ukrainian defenders destroyed dozens of pieces of Russian military equipment, including 9 tanks and 9 armoured combat vehicles, during the day on 24 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 147,470 (+650) military personnel;

3,375 (+12) tanks;

6,609 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;

2,373 (+10) artillery systems;

475 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

247 (+0) air defence systems;

299 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

288 (+1) helicopters;

2,035 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs;

873 (+0) cruise missiles;

18 (+0) ships/boats;

5,235 (+11) vehicles and tankers;

230 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

