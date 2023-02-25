Russians lose a company of soldiers while storming Kreminna front

The Russian occupiers have lost a company of their troops while storming the Kreminna front, Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has said.

Source: Haidai during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote from Haidai: "There was a powerful offensive attempt on the Kreminna front; three Russian companies went on the offensive, but the defence forces held their ground there.

Out of three companies, only two returned to their positions.

About 70 ‘Cargo 200’ [Russian military code for dead soldiers] were left behind by the Russians, and the same number of wounded."

Details: According to Haidai, the situation in the oblast is "difficult, but under control".

Reminder: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 70 Russian attacks on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

