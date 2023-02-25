All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Saturday morning starts with 30-minute air-raid warning throughout Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 February 2023, 08:24
Saturday morning starts with 30-minute air-raid warning throughout Ukraine

On the morning of 25 February, again, as on previous Saturdays, air-raid warnings were in force for all of Ukraine for 30 minutes.

Source: alerts.in.uaBelaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet]

Details: Telegram channels that monitor attacks have reported that there is a threat of missile attacks throughout the territory of Ukraine due to a MiG-31K jet taking off in Belarus.

Advertisement:

There is currently no official information about this.

Updated: Belaruski Hajun said that the MiG-31K jet took off not from the territory of Belarus, but from Astrakhan Oblast, Russia.

Four jets took off in total.

The all-clear was given after 30 minutes

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: