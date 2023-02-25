Saturday morning starts with 30-minute air-raid warning throughout Ukraine

On the morning of 25 February, again, as on previous Saturdays, air-raid warnings were in force for all of Ukraine for 30 minutes.

Source: alerts.in.ua; Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet]

Details: Telegram channels that monitor attacks have reported that there is a threat of missile attacks throughout the territory of Ukraine due to a MiG-31K jet taking off in Belarus.

There is currently no official information about this.

Updated: Belaruski Hajun said that the MiG-31K jet took off not from the territory of Belarus, but from Astrakhan Oblast, Russia.

Four jets took off in total.

The all-clear was given after 30 minutes

