For first time in several days, Russia deploys Kalibr missile carrier in Black Sea

The Russian invaders have deployed a ship with Kalibr cruise missiles to the Black Sea; the last time such a ship was at sea was 5 days ago.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, during the 24/7 national joint newscast; Military Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote from Humeniuk: "A missile carrier was added last night, the situation remains quite stable. Now there are 9 ships in the Black Sea, they have doubled their ship grouping since yesterday. This may indicate that further expansion of the ship's grouping is being prepared.

Advertisement:

One missile carrier, a frigate, is equipped with combat-ready eight Kalibr-type missiles.

Details: According to the Military Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there has not been a single missile carrier in the Black Sea for the last 4 days.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!