All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


For first time in several days, Russia deploys Kalibr missile carrier in Black Sea

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 February 2023, 10:55
For first time in several days, Russia deploys Kalibr missile carrier in Black Sea

The Russian invaders have deployed a ship with Kalibr cruise missiles to the Black Sea; the last time such a ship was at sea was 5 days ago.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, during the 24/7 national joint newscast; Military Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote from Humeniuk: "A missile carrier was added last night, the situation remains quite stable. Now there are 9 ships in the Black Sea, they have doubled their ship grouping since yesterday. This may indicate that further expansion of the ship's grouping is being prepared.

Advertisement:

One missile carrier, a frigate, is equipped with combat-ready eight Kalibr-type missiles.

Details: According to the Military Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there has not been a single missile carrier in the Black Sea for the last 4 days.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: