Zaluzhnyi tells children they will return to Mariupol "this year"

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has promised the children to return to occupied Mariupol "this year".

Source: Zaluzhnyi, in the documentary project by Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Komarov

Details: According to the Commander-in-Chief, he congratulated the children when they celebrated St Nicholas' Day [19 December].

Advertisement:

A little boy took Zaluzhnyi aside and asked him quietly, "Are we sure we'll be back in Mariupol?", to which the answer was: "Yes. This year."

Zaluzhnyi noted that such requests from children "inspire".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!