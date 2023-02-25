All Sections
Lukashenko and Putin "had long evening conversation" on anniversary of invasion of Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 25 February 2023, 11:58
Lukashenko and Putin had long evening conversation on anniversary of invasion of Ukraine

Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, and Vladimir Putin, the Russian dictator  "had a long conversation in the evening" on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 24 February.

Source: press service of Lukashenko

Quote from Lukashenko: "Let me tell you a secret, last night we had a long conversation with him on various topics.

Listen, we have this bond, God grant that it will always be like this.

And may it stay like this after I'm history."

Recall: The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assumes that the Russian authorities did not comment on the anniversary of their invasion of Ukraine because they failed to achieve any of their stated goals.

Advertisement: