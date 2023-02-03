The Russians are carrying out massive shelling of Kherson

The Russian occupying forces continue to attack Kherson on the night of 3 February.

Source: Yurii Sobolevskyi, First Deputy Head of the Kherson Oblast Council, in Telegram

Quote: "Orcs [Russian troops - ed.] continue massive attack on Kherson. Safety first!".

Background: The Russian military attacked the village of Komyshany, Kherson Oblast, on 2 February. Four people, including a five-year-old child, were injured in this attack.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!