Zelenskyy instructs Ukraine’s parliament speaker to consider petition to revoke MPs’ mandates from banned Russian-backed political party

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has instructed Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian parliament], to consider a petition on the mandate deprivation of all members of the parliament from the banned Russian-backed Opposition Platform - For Life political party.

Source: response to the petition on the president's website

Details: The author of the petition asks Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the Ukrainian parliament with a proposal to consider draft laws on the deprivation of MPs’ mandates from the Opposition Platform - For Life political party. The petition was registered on 9 January, and was supported by more than 37,000 citizens.

In his response, Zelenskyy said that he had asked the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada to consider the proposals set out in the electronic petition and to inform its author about the result of consideration.

The president also stated that the grounds for early termination of the power of Ukraine’s MP are listed in Article 81.2 of the Constitution, and the procedure for termination of power is established by Article 5 of the Law "On the Status of a Member of the Parliament of Ukraine" and Article 222.2 of the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Background: In September, the Administrative Cassation Court rejected the appeal of the Opposition Platform - For Life political party, finally banning political power in Ukraine.

