All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Puppet leader of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Rohov reports car blown up in Enerhodar

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 3 February 2023, 08:18

A car blew up in the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 3 February. The occupation authorities have called it a terrorist attack. 

Source: Volodymyr Rohov, the Kremlin-appointed puppet leader of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on Telegram; RIA-Melitopol news outlet 

Quote from Rohov: "Approximately at 07:50, a loud explosion rocked the city of power engineers. [...] What caused the explosion in Enerhodar? The cause of the explosion that rocked the city this morning was a car that blew up.

As per the information available, one person was killed in the terrorist attack. Specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and security forces are already on the scene."

Details: As a result of the explosion, a policeman was killed, Rogov later reported.

Rohov has said that "the force of the explosion of the car in Enerhodar was so strong that windows shattered in residential buildings up to the ninth floor"; in addition, at least one more car was destroyed that was parked near the blown one. 

The fire has already been extinguished. Bomb disposal experts are checking for any explosives in order to avoid a second explosion.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

According to RIA Melitopol, the preliminary conclusion is that an explosive device detonated.

The local TV channels reported the car belonged to Yevhen Kuzmin, a collaborator and police officer. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday

Russians hit Kharkiv's Central Park

Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:46
Zelenskyy urges partners to protect Olympic Games from Russians and Belarusians
11:21
Putin believes time is on his side in war – Estonian Intelligence
10:56
UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots
10:48
"From the heart": wives of occupiers killed in Donbas receive fur coats
10:38
Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday
10:33
Russians strike energy facility in Nova Kakhovka, apartment building in Druzhkivka
10:28
Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks
10:22
Germany to supply Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard artillery units by end of February
10:16
Ukraine receives almost 260 generators from Japan in 2 months
10:13
If Ukraine loses, its resources will be turned against us – Estonian Foreign Intelligence
All News