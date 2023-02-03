All Sections
Russians attack Barvinkove in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 2 brothers and wounding their father

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 3 February 2023, 08:44
Shelling of Barvinkovo, photo from Oleg Sinegubov's Telegram

Two brothers were killed and their elderly father was wounded as a result of the morning Russian attack on the city of Barvinkove in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Today, at around 04:30, enemy forces attacked the city of Barvinkove, the Izium district. Two brothers, 49 and 42 years old, were killed as a result of hitting a private house. Their 70-year-old father was wounded and taken to a hospital.

Details: Over the past day, Russian troops continued massive shelling of the civilian population in Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Dvorichna and other settlements in the Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Kharkiv districts of the oblast.

The fire was mainly targeted at private houses. Many of them have been damaged and destroyed. Fires broke out there.

A 51-year-old woman was wounded in Vovchansk. She received the necessary medical assistance on the spot.

Humanitarian mine clearance in the oblast continues. During the day, bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service defused 29 explosive objects.

