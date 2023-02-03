All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Barvinkove in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 2 brothers and wounding their father

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 3 February 2023, 09:44
Shelling of Barvinkovo, photo from Oleg Sinegubov's Telegram

Two brothers were killed and their elderly father was wounded as a result of the morning Russian attack on the city of Barvinkove in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Today, at around 04:30, enemy forces attacked the city of Barvinkove, the Izium district. Two brothers, 49 and 42 years old, were killed as a result of hitting a private house. Their 70-year-old father was wounded and taken to a hospital.

 
 

Details: Over the past day, Russian troops continued massive shelling of the civilian population in Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Dvorichna and other settlements in the Chuhuiv, Kupiansk and Kharkiv districts of the oblast.

The fire was mainly targeted at private houses. Many of them have been damaged and destroyed. Fires broke out there.

A 51-year-old woman was wounded in Vovchansk. She received the necessary medical assistance on the spot.

Humanitarian mine clearance in the oblast continues. During the day, bomb disposal experts of the State Emergency Service defused 29 explosive objects.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday

Russians hit Kharkiv's Central Park

Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:46
Zelenskyy urges partners to protect Olympic Games from Russians and Belarusians
11:21
Putin believes time is on his side in war – Estonian Intelligence
10:56
UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots
10:48
"From the heart": wives of occupiers killed in Donbas receive fur coats
10:38
Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday
10:33
Russians strike energy facility in Nova Kakhovka, apartment building in Druzhkivka
10:28
Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks
10:22
Germany to supply Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard artillery units by end of February
10:16
Ukraine receives almost 260 generators from Japan in 2 months
10:13
If Ukraine loses, its resources will be turned against us – Estonian Foreign Intelligence
All News