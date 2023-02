No ships armed with Kalibr cruise missiles in Black Sea

As of 3 February, Russia has not deployed a single Kalibr cruise missile carrier in the Black Sea.

Source: the Ukrainian Navy

Quote: "There are 9 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including no Kalibr cruise missile carriers."

Details: Ukrainian Navy reported that Russia continues to control maritime communications in the Sea of Azov, keeping 1 ship on combat duty.

10 Russian ships have been deployed to the Mediterranean Sea, including 5 Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total firing capacity of 72 missiles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!