Russian stormtroopers tried to break through to Bakmut, suffered losses and retreated

On 2 February, Russian stormtroopers tried to break through the defence line of a Ukrainian border unit on the outskirts of Bakhmut; they suffered losses and retreated.

Source: press service of the State Border Guard Service

Details: The State Border Guard Service reports that the occupiers were planning to get into a building and gain a foothold there. At the beginning of the battle, superior Russian forces breached the defence line and tried to establish the positions of Ukrainian units with a drone. The drone was located by the border guards and shot down.

The defenders carried out a manoeuvre and called on fire support. Mortar shelling has decreased the numerical superiority of the Russian forces. In order to defend themselves, occupying land forces separated and dispersed through nearby buildings.

The State Border Guard Service emphasises that they had to use "grenades, rifle fire and group weaponry" in order to knock out the Russians out of the buildings. In close combat, Ukrainian forces have located the breach and driven Russian soldiers out.

Russian stormtroopers were forced to retreat. They lost 9 soldiers, 20 more were injured.

