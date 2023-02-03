All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Applications to join Ukraine's new Offensive Guard pour in

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 3 February 2023, 20:32
Applications to join Ukraine's new Offensive Guard pour in

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports that large numbers of Ukrainians are sending in applications to join assault brigades in the Offensive Guard [Hvardiia nastupu, a project of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine that aims to form new assault brigades – ed.].

Source: Kateryna Pavlichenko, Deputy Head of the Minister of Internal Affairs, on national television 

Quote: "The recruitment campaign literally started on Thursday, but I know that many applications and questionnaires are already being submitted. In fact, many calls are being received on the hotline that was set up specifically for the establishment of these brigades. Recruitment is open to both men and women.

Advertisement:

First and foremost, they should be motivated people who are ready to liberate the [occupied – ed.] territories. It's a window of opportunity."

Details: Pavlichenko said people who have already joined the units have combat experience, including the liberation of territories, motivation, and an understanding of how to serve on the front line. At the same time, Pavlichenko noted that combat experience is not mandatory.

Asked how the candidates will be checked for honesty, she said there is actually a particular algorithm that assigns people to units of the police, the National Guard or the Border Guard Service.

It includes verification by directing queries to a number of institutions and searching certain databases.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: military volunteers
Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
military volunteers
Belarusian volunteer killed at contact zone
Four volunteer soldiers from Kalinoŭski Regiment killed in Ukraine
Lithuanian military volunteer dies after getting wounded in Bakhmut
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: