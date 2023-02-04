American volunteer aid worker killed in Bakhmut

Pete Reed, an American volunteer aid worker, was killed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Thursday, 2 February, while aiding civilians.

Source: CNN; Global Response Medicine, the humanitarian aid group Reed founded

Details: Reed, 33, a US Marine veteran, was killed "while rendering aid" as part of a Global Outreach Doctors mission, according to a statement Global Response Medicine (GRM) posted on Instagram.

"Yesterday, GRM founder Pete Reed was killed in Bakhmut, Ukraine," the statement, released on Friday 3 February, reads. "Pete was the bedrock of GRM, serving as Board President for 4 years. In January, Pete stepped away from GRM to work with Global Outreach Doctors on their Ukraine mission and was killed while rendering aid."

"This is a stark reminder of the perils rescue and aid workers face in conflict zones as they serve citizens caught in the crossfire. Pete was just 33 years old, but lived a life in service of others, first as a decorated US Marine and then in humanitarian aid. GRM will strive to honour his legacy and the selfless service he practised," GRM said.

Reed is listed as "Ukraine Country Director" on the Global Outreach Doctors website.

A US State Department spokesperson confirmed "the recent death of a US citizen in Ukraine" in a comment for CNN.

Reed's wife, Alex Kay Potter, wrote on Instagram that her husband not only lived for his duty but apparently died saving another team member's life.

Reed started his humanitarian career working after Superstorm Sandy hit his home state of New Jersey, according to the biography pages on the Global Response Medicine and Global Outreach Doctors websites.

Reed led medical teams during the Battle for Mosul in Iraq, treating over 10,000 trauma patients, according to the websites.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!