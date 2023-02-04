All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid siren sounds across Ukraine second time in a day

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 February 2023, 16:35
Air-raid siren sounds across Ukraine second time in a day

An air-raid siren has been announced throughout Ukraine; a MiG-31K fighter has taken off in Belarus.

Source: alerts.in.ua, Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: As of 16:53, an air-raid siren has been declared in all regions of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

According to Belaruski Hajun, a Russian Mig-31K Kinzhal missile-carrying aircraft took off from the Machulishchy military airfield in Belarus.

Background: On the morning of Saturday, 4 February, an air-raid siren was announced in all oblasts of Ukraine, which lasted two hours.

That time, a long-range radar detection and control aircraft, as well as a Mig-31K, took off from the Machulishchy airfield.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: