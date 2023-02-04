Air-raid siren sounds across Ukraine second time in a day

An air-raid siren has been announced throughout Ukraine; a MiG-31K fighter has taken off in Belarus.

Source: alerts.in.ua, Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: As of 16:53, an air-raid siren has been declared in all regions of Ukraine.

According to Belaruski Hajun, a Russian Mig-31K Kinzhal missile-carrying aircraft took off from the Machulishchy military airfield in Belarus.

Background: On the morning of Saturday, 4 February, an air-raid siren was announced in all oblasts of Ukraine, which lasted two hours.

That time, a long-range radar detection and control aircraft, as well as a Mig-31K, took off from the Machulishchy airfield.

