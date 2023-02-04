All Sections
Ukraine returns 1,762 soldiers from captivity since 24 February – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 February 2023, 20:30

Since the beginning of Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine has returned 1,762 people from captivity. 

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his video address 

Quote: "Since 24 February, our team managed to return 1,762 Ukrainian men and women from Russian captivity."

Details: The President reminded that on Saturday 116 more Ukrainians, – including 114 privates and 2 sergeants, as well as 2 officers, – were returned from captivity. Among them are soldiers of the Armed Forces, National Guard, Territorial Defence, Navy, State Border Guard and State Emergency Service.

Zelenskyy also noted that this exchange was being prepared with participation of ex-Minister of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi, who died in a helicopter crash in Brovary. "And his death is truly a big loss for our government," the President said. 

Previously: Another large exchange of prisoners of war took place on 4 February, with 116 people having been released.

Dmytro Usov, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, reported that the Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity on Saturday are in an unsatisfactory condition, all of them are in the hospital.

