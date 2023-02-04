All Sections
Ukrainians released from captivity on Saturday are in hospital in unsatisfactory condition

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 February 2023, 19:58

The Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity on Saturday are in an unsatisfactory condition, all of them are in the hospital.

Source: Dmytro Usov, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, during a meeting with the head of President's Office, Andrii Yermak, reports President’s website 

Details: Usov noted that the state of health of the soldiers released from Russian captivity is unsatisfactory. Now they are all in the hospital and receiving first aid. They have treatment and rehabilitation ahead of them.

On the other side, Yermak emphasised that those released from captivity should receive first aid, undergo all necessary examinations, and, if necessary, diagnoses should be made.

"The state can provide the necessary support and assistance. Of course, it is necessary to arrange the meeting of the soldiers with their relatives. And then, if necessary, decide on treatment abroad," he said.

Yermak noted that the preparation of this exchange lasted more than a month. A large team worked on it, including the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, representatives of all departments, as well as the Office of the President under the direct control of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the same time, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, reported that among those released is a representative of the National Guard, who was previously considered missing.

Previously: Another large exchange of prisoners of war took place on 4 February, with 116 people having been released.

