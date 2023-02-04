Ukraine needs hundreds of thousands of UAVs, we need to develop our own market – Defence Minister

For eight months of the full-scale war, more UAVs have been put into operation than in the last five years.

Source: Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, at the meeting with more than 100 developers of UAVs, as reported by the website of the Ministry of Defence

Details: Reznikov has pointed out the importance of supporting the Ukrainian market of UAVs, including multi-spectrum drones, specifically the air, land & water type.

Quote: "This is about correcting artillery units, and launching strikes on the enemy [attack drones – ed.], and supplying ammunition, evacuating the injured [soldiers – ed.], etc.

At the moment, the needs of the Ukrainian Defence Forces are hundreds of thousands of UAVs of different modifications. The work on meeting the mentioned needs is ongoing; in particular, for eight months of the full-scale war, more UAVs have been put into operation than in the last five years."

"I will say once again, the independence of the military and industrial complex is one of the elements of the country’s defence capability. And right now, one of the key directions of the Ministry of Defence is development and support of the Ukrainian market of UAVs."

More details: It is reported that legal work on simplifying the process of the development of UAV production is ongoing. Two draft laws and five amendments to the decrees of Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers have been completed.

The topic of the necessity to create the Association that would represent manufacturers’ interests was actively discussed at the meeting. "Stance of both the manufacturers and the minister coincide," the Ministry of Defence said.

In addition, the Minister of Defence has given registration certification to several manufacturers, which means that they can be used by soldiers already.

