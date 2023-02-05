All Sections
Russia intends to deport children from occupied Luhansk Oblast to Karelia, Russia

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 5 February 2023, 03:50

The Ukrainian Center for National Resistance (CNR) has reported that Russia intends to deport children from temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast to the Republic of Karelia in Russia’s northwest.

Source: Center for National Resistance

Details: A meeting was held this week between Elissan Shandalovich, Chairman of the Assembly of the Republic of Karelia, and Denis Miroshnichenko, Head of the so-called "People’s Council" of the temporarily occupied territory in Luhansk Oblast.

One of the key issues they discussed was sending children from the temporarily Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast to "beautiful" resorts in Karelia, Russian Federation, for "rest" and "rehabilitation".

Quote: "Frequent trips by the leaders of various [Russian] regions with the intention of ‘claiming’ a certain number of children for themselves under the veiled pretexts of ‘rehabilitation’, ‘rest’, and ‘cultural exchange’ have both a purely practical purpose – allocating budget funds for these activities, and a more sinister one – there is growing evidence of abduction of minors and human trafficking."

