Russia intends to deport children from occupied Luhansk Oblast to Karelia, Russia
The Ukrainian Center for National Resistance (CNR) has reported that Russia intends to deport children from temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast to the Republic of Karelia in Russia’s northwest.
Source: Center for National Resistance
Details: A meeting was held this week between Elissan Shandalovich, Chairman of the Assembly of the Republic of Karelia, and Denis Miroshnichenko, Head of the so-called "People’s Council" of the temporarily occupied territory in Luhansk Oblast.
One of the key issues they discussed was sending children from the temporarily Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast to "beautiful" resorts in Karelia, Russian Federation, for "rest" and "rehabilitation".
Quote: "Frequent trips by the leaders of various [Russian] regions with the intention of ‘claiming’ a certain number of children for themselves under the veiled pretexts of ‘rehabilitation’, ‘rest’, and ‘cultural exchange’ have both a purely practical purpose – allocating budget funds for these activities, and a more sinister one – there is growing evidence of abduction of minors and human trafficking."
