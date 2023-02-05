Situation in Bakhmut getting more challenging for Ukrainian forces – British intelligence

As British Defence Intelligence reports, Russian forces have made the situation more difficult for the defenders of Bakhmut over the past week.

Source: UK’s Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda reports

Details: The report states that Russia has continued to make small advances in its attempt to encircle the town of Bakhmut.

Quote: "The M03 and the H32 – the two main roads into the city for Ukrainian defenders – are likely now both threatened by direct fire, following the Russian advances. Earlier in the week, Wagner paramilitary forces highly likely seized a subordinate route which links Bakhmut to the town of Siversk. While multiple alternative cross-country supply routes remain available to Ukrainian forces, Bakhmut is increasingly isolated."

Previously: Earlier, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that Russia deployed all its forces to break through the Ukrainian line of defence and surround Bakhmut, as well as launching an offensive on the Lyman front.

