Russians attack Kherson in the morning, lyceum building on fire

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 February 2023, 14:16
The Russian occupiers launched attacks on the city of Kherson on the morning of 5 February. A lyceum caught fire as a result.

Source: the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army is now fighting with education facilities in Kherson Oblast – they launched an attack on a building of a lyceum in Kherson.

A fire started in a two-storey building of the educational facility due to the Russian attack. The fire with a total area of 100m2 was put out by the rescuers who quickly arrived at the scene."

Details: Local authorities specify that there were no victims.

Background: On 5 February at about 8:20, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Kyivskyi district of the city of Kharkiv, severely damaging a building of the Kharkiv National Academy of Urban Economy.

Advertisement: