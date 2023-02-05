All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kherson in the morning, lyceum building on fire

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 February 2023, 15:16

The Russian occupiers launched attacks on the city of Kherson on the morning of 5 February. A lyceum caught fire as a result.

Source: the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian army is now fighting with education facilities in Kherson Oblast – they launched an attack on a building of a lyceum in Kherson.

A fire started in a two-storey building of the educational facility due to the Russian attack. The fire with a total area of 100m2 was put out by the rescuers who quickly arrived at the scene."

Details: Local authorities specify that there were no victims.

Background: On 5 February at about 8:20, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on the Kyivskyi district of the city of Kharkiv, severely damaging a building of the Kharkiv National Academy of Urban Economy.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday

Russians hit Kharkiv's Central Park

Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:21
Putin believes time is on his side in war – Estonian Intelligence
10:56
UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots
10:48
"From the heart": wives of occupiers killed in Donbas receive fur coats
10:38
Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday
10:33
Russians strike energy facility in Nova Kakhovka, apartment building in Druzhkivka
10:28
Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks
10:22
Germany to supply Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard artillery units by end of February
10:16
Ukraine receives almost 260 generators from Japan in 2 months
10:13
If Ukraine loses, its resources will be turned against us – Estonian Foreign Intelligence
09:06
Tanks must protect Ukraine from spring offensive – German Vice-Chancellor
All News