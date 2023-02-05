President's Office and Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comment on Putin's "promise" not to kill Zelenskyy

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, has said that the allegation that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised not to kill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is fiction, while Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called Putin a liar.

Source: Podoliak and Kuleba on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "The strange ex-officials' claims on ‘mediation’ that Putin allegedly gave "guarantees not to kill" [Zelenskyy] and ‘the West interrupted promising negotiations’ are fiction.

The Russian invasion isn’t about ‘NATO expansion’, security guarantees or sanctions, it's the RF's desire to destroy Ukraine and kill Ukrainians."

Quote from Kuleba: "In the past, Putin has made promises not to occupy Crimea, not to violate the Minsk agreements, not to invade Ukraine, yet he has done all of these things. Do not be fooled: he is an expert liar. Every time he has promised not to do something, it has been exactly part of his plan."

Background: Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has told the press that he met Putin at the beginning of March 2022 and Putin allegedly declared that he would not kill Zelenskyy.

