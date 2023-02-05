All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President's Office and Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comment on Putin's "promise" not to kill Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 5 February 2023, 16:08
President's Office and Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comment on Putin's promise not to kill Zelenskyy

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, has said that the allegation that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised not to kill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is fiction, while Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called Putin a liar.

Source: Podoliak and Kuleba on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "The strange ex-officials' claims on ‘mediation’ that Putin allegedly gave "guarantees not to kill" [Zelenskyy] and ‘the West interrupted promising negotiations’ are fiction.

Advertisement:

The Russian invasion isn’t about ‘NATO expansion’, security guarantees or sanctions, it's the RF's desire to destroy Ukraine and kill Ukrainians."

Quote from Kuleba: "In the past, Putin has made promises not to occupy Crimea, not to violate the Minsk agreements, not to invade Ukraine, yet he has done all of these things. Do not be fooled: he is an expert liar. Every time he has promised not to do something, it has been exactly part of his plan."

Background: Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has told the press that he met Putin at the beginning of March 2022 and Putin allegedly declared that he would not kill Zelenskyy.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!






Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: