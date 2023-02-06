All Sections
Russians seize and burn Ukrainian books

Monday, 6 February 2023, 01:37
Cases of Russian occupiers burning large numbers of Ukrainian books have been recorded in the city of Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The Russians are seizing Ukrainian books in the temporarily occupied territories and burning them in boiler rooms. Books are seized from public book collections and school libraries. Cases of burning of large numbers of Ukrainian books in local boiler rooms have been recorded in Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast."

Details:The National Resistance Center has reported that the Russians are using the pretext of removing "Nazi literature" to explain their actions, while the list of such literature includes all books in Ukrainian. In doing so, the occupiers are repeating the practice typical of Nazi Germany.

