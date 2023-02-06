Ukrainian forces kill 870 Russian soldiers in last 24 hours
Monday, 6 February 2023, 07:08
Russia has lost 132,160 soldiers, 3,231 tanks, and 6,415 armoured combat vehicles in its full-scale war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 132,160 (+870) military personnel,
- 3,231 (+11) tanks,
- 6,415 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,231 (+5) artillery systems,
- 461 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 227 (+0) air defence systems,
- 294 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 284 (+0) helicopters,
- 1,958 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 796 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,104 (+13) vehicles and tankers,
- 203 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
