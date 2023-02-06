All Sections
Ukrainian forces kill 870 Russian soldiers in last 24 hours

Iryna BalachukMonday, 6 February 2023, 08:08

Russia has lost 132,160 soldiers, 3,231 tanks, and 6,415 armoured combat vehicles in its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 6 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 132,160 (+870) military personnel,
  • 3,231 (+11) tanks,
  • 6,415 (+10) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,231 (+5) artillery systems,
  • 461 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 227 (+0) air defence systems,
  • 294 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 284 (+0) helicopters,
  • 1,958 (+0) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 796 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,104 (+13) vehicles and tankers,
  • 203 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

