Security Service detains former Antonov State Enterprise CEO, court jails him for 2 months

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 10 March 2023, 02:35
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) arrested Serhii Bychkov, the former CEO  of Antonov State Enterprise, on 9 March. The court remanded him in custody for 60 days.

Source: Censor.Net

Details: In addition to Bychkov, the SSU arrested Netiosov, the head of security at the Antonov plant, while Kharchenko, a director of Antonov State Enterprise, was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia.

According to the investigation, officials from Antonov State Enterprise obstructed the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military units involved in preparing for the defence of the Antonov airfield in Hostomel, which led to the seizure of the airport, the deaths and injuries of rescue workers from the State Emergency Service, and the damage and destruction of the business’s property and aircraft, including the An-225 Mriya.

According to Сensor.net, the pre-trial investigation has documented that during January-February 2022, officials from Antonov State Enterprise repeatedly decided to refuse the National Guard permission to build engineering fortifications at the airfield, which led to a decrease in the defence capability of the facility and, as a result, its seizure, which was strategic for the defence of Kyiv.

On 9 March, law enforcement officers conducted nine searches at the place of actual residence and work of the defendants in the criminal proceedings and served them notices of suspicion of committing an offence under Art.114.1.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On the same day, the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv jailed suspects Bychkov and Netisov for 60 days without the right to be released on bail, the newspaper reports.

Background: In March 2022, Ukroboronprom suspended Serhii Bychkov from performing his duties as CEO of Antonov State Enterprise. 

