All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Prigozhin says he was disconnected from special communications so he wouldn't ask for ammunition

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 10 March 2023, 02:52
Prigozhin says he was disconnected from special communications so he wouldn't ask for ammunition

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group private military company, is complaining that he was cut off from special communications with the Russian authorities because he requested ammunition for the mercenaries.

Source: press service of Prigozhin on Telegram

Quote: "So that I stop asking for ammunition, my access to all special communication channels in all offices and units has been disconnected, and all passes to the departments responsible for decision-making have been blocked."

Advertisement:

Details: Wagner Group’s founder also stated that the only channel left for him to request additional supplies of ammunition is through the media, which is what he is intending to do.

Background

  • Earlier, Yevgeny Prigozhin had repeatedly accused the Russian military leadership of not supplying the Wagner Group soldiers ammunition that was available in the army's ammunition storage points.
  • In February, Prigozhin shared a photo of the Russian mercenaries’ losses who had allegedly died on 21 February because the leadership of the regular army had not provided them with ammunition.
  • After Vladimir Putin's speech at a concert in Luzhniki Stadium, the bots [fake social media accounts] of Yevgeny Prigozhin flooded social media with comments demanding that the mercenaries be given ammunition.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: