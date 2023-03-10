Ukrainian defenders kill 870 occupiers and destroy aircraft

Russia has lost 156,990 soldiers, 3,448 tanks, 6,742 armoured combat vehicles, 2,107 UAVs and 304 fixed-wing aircraft in its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 156,990 (+870) military personnel,

3,448 (+7) tanks,

6,742 (+6) armoured combat vehicles,

2,475 (+10) artillery systems,

491 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems,

256 (+2) air defence systems,

304 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft,

289 (+0) helicopters,

2,107 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs,

907 (+34) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,337 (+6) vehicles and tankers,

240 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

