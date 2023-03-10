Ukrainian defenders kill 870 occupiers and destroy aircraft
Friday, 10 March 2023, 08:19
Russia has lost 156,990 soldiers, 3,448 tanks, 6,742 armoured combat vehicles, 2,107 UAVs and 304 fixed-wing aircraft in its full-scale war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 March 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 156,990 (+870) military personnel,
- 3,448 (+7) tanks,
- 6,742 (+6) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,475 (+10) artillery systems,
- 491 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 256 (+2) air defence systems,
- 304 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 289 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,107 (+9) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 907 (+34) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,337 (+6) vehicles and tankers,
- 240 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
