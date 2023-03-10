All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Donbas terrorists jail human rights activist Butkevych for 13 years

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 10 March 2023, 10:35
Donbas terrorists jail human rights activist Butkevych for 13 years

The so-called "supreme courts" of the Russian terrorist enclaves in the "LDPR" (Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics) in the occupied part of Donbas have convicted Maksym Butkevych, a human rights activist and journalist who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and was captured, to 13 years in prison. 

Source: Novaya Gazeta Europe, referring to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

Details: Illegitimate courts have reportedly sentenced two more Ukrainians, Viktor Pokhozey and Vladyslav Shel, to eight and a half and eighteen and a half years in jail respectively.

Advertisement:

The terrorists accused the Ukrainians of "ill-treatment of civilians and the use of prohibited methods in armed conflict".

For reference: Maksym Butkevych joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in March 2022. He is a Ukrainian human rights activist and journalist and the co-founder of ZMINA and Hromadske radio.

Background:

  • Butkevych was captured by the Russians in June 2022. Russian propagandists reported on Butkevych's capture by publishing a video of the interrogation. It was alleged that the Ukrainian military, including Butkevych, "surrendered near Hirske".
  • On 23 February, at the Berlin Film Festival, representatives of the Ukrainian film industry called upon the international cultural community to demand Butkevych's release from Russian captivity.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: