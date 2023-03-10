Donbas terrorists jail human rights activist Butkevych for 13 years

The so-called "supreme courts" of the Russian terrorist enclaves in the "LDPR" (Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics) in the occupied part of Donbas have convicted Maksym Butkevych, a human rights activist and journalist who served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and was captured, to 13 years in prison.

Source: Novaya Gazeta Europe, referring to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

Details: Illegitimate courts have reportedly sentenced two more Ukrainians, Viktor Pokhozey and Vladyslav Shel, to eight and a half and eighteen and a half years in jail respectively.

Advertisement:

The terrorists accused the Ukrainians of "ill-treatment of civilians and the use of prohibited methods in armed conflict".

For reference: Maksym Butkevych joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in March 2022. He is a Ukrainian human rights activist and journalist and the co-founder of ZMINA and Hromadske radio.

Background:

Butkevych was captured by the Russians in June 2022. Russian propagandists reported on Butkevych's capture by publishing a video of the interrogation. It was alleged that the Ukrainian military, including Butkevych, "surrendered near Hirske".

On 23 February, at the Berlin Film Festival, representatives of the Ukrainian film industry called upon the international cultural community to demand Butkevych's release from Russian captivity.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!