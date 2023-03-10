All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Car hits landmine in Kherson Oblast: 2 people dead and 2 injured

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 10 March 2023, 14:05
Car hits landmine in Kherson Oblast: 2 people dead and 2 injured

A car has hit a landmine in a field in Kherson Oblast, resulting in two people killed and two injured.

Source: Press service for Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A car hit a mine in a field in the village of Ishchenka, Velyka Oleksandrivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The injured man and woman have been hospitalised and are in a serious condition. Both were diagnosed with mine blast trauma, numerous burns and fractures. The authorities report that medical workers are fighting to save their lives.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The tragic incidents show that people still often disregard the ban on moving through areas not checked by bomb disposal experts. Remember that fields, forest belts, roadsides, and wastelands are areas of increased danger. You should not put yourself at risk, no matter how much you need to visit such places."

More details: The authorities once again urged the residents to report suspicious devices to emergency workers or law enforcement agencies.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: